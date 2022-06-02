Dodge & Cox Acquires Shares of 15,040,157 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,040,157 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $910,682,000. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.76% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($59.14) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

