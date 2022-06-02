Dodge & Cox Acquires 52,165 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.7% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.18% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $2,793,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.90 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 675,104 shares of company stock valued at $16,116,761. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

