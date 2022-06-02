DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $7.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

