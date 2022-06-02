DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Bought by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452,581 shares during the period. DLocal accounts for about 1.5% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $250,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,425,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.33. 27,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,267. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

DLO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

