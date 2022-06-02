DLD Asset Management LP Takes Position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.64% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPNT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.68. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

