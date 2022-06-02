DLD Asset Management LP Takes $434,000 Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,899,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,387,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000.

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.16.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

