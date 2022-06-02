DLD Asset Management LP Sells 48,614 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

DLD Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 48,614 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.51. 13,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,764. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.