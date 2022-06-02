DLD Asset Management LP Sells 40,000 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

DLD Asset Management LP decreased its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.16% of SciPlay worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,968,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 30.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,294. SciPlay Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.24.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.62. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCPL. DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.