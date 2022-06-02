DLD Asset Management LP Sells 31,165 Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

DLD Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Compute Health Acquisition worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Compute Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,439. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.