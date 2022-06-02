DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 229,231 Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.04% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TARA. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of TARA stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 24,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,691. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $98,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

