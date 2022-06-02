DLD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 43,250 AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APMI. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APMI remained flat at $$9.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

