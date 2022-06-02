DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.14 billion to $17.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.34.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,571,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 688,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. 65,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433,963. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.