Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 398,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 235,621 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

