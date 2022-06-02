Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $461.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

