discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Down 1.5%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 724 ($9.16) and last traded at GBX 734 ($9.29). Approximately 25,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 129,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.43).

Several analysts have commented on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.55) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £700.65 million and a PE ratio of 52.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 762.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 856.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 2,875 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,837.50 ($25,098.05). Also, insider Simon Gibbins sold 47,803 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.21), for a total value of £385,770.21 ($488,069.60).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

