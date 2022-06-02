Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 19,232 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.55% of Casa Systems worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 569,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,152.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $336,531.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,075.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 139,723 shares of company stock valued at $576,333. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

CASA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 16,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

