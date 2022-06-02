Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 1,347 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $27,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after buying an additional 96,292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.