Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Makes New $448,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,862 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $158,959,000 after acquiring an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of VMware by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

