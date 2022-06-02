Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Invests $570,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,979 shares of company stock valued at $37,974,152. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.
CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
