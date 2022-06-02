Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Invests $5.49 Million in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.29% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ping Identity by 136.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 599,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,833,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 33,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PING. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

