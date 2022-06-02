Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $7,109,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.11. 25,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

