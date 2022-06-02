Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys 160,546 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 160,546 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 1.30% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $194,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 215,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,133. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $20.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.