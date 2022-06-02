Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 247,517 shares.The stock last traded at $76.72 and had previously closed at $77.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. Diodes’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 51.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 40.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

