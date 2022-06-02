Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.