Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $5.20 on Thursday, hitting $138.20. 147,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $235,545,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,305 shares of company stock valued at $49,019,497. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

