Dimension Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,973 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance comprises approximately 3.2% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of New Mountain Finance worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 25,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Laura Holson Boswerger bought 4,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,818.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 66,100 shares of company stock worth $835,668 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 1,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.24. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

