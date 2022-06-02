Dimension Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,987 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.8% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 290.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 143,997 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,328. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.