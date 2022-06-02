Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $435.55. 18,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,884. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.18 and its 200 day moving average is $402.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.