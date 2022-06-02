Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $197.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,286. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $178.19 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.34.

