Dimension Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,770,000. 7G Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,582,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

BABA stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099,836. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $263.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $111.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

