Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,719 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.92. 699,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,663,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

