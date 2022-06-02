DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 81,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,843,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.76.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.