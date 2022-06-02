DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Holdings Cut by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of DigitalBridge Group worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

