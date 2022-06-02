Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

