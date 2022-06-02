Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 143,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,839. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $21,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 562,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 155,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

