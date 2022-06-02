Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $168.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 43,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,649. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.35 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 294.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

