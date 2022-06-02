Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,610,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $183.58 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $175.46 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

