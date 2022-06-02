DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $188,059.15

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $188,059.15 and $2,405.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,026.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,323.29 or 0.60547309 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00429355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 489.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.