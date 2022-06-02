Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 210 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 316 ($4.00) price objective on Barclays in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 210 ($2.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.89 ($3.01).

BARC opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.12) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 176.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.78).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

