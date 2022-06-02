Depth Token (DEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $23,329.92

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a total market cap of $23,329.92 and approximately $16.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Depth Token

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

