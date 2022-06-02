Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 414.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 95.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after buying an additional 229,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 187,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after buying an additional 130,117 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.