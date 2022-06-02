Delta Air Lines Inc. Makes New $22.60 Million Investment in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC)

Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,264,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,602,000. Sarcos Technology and Robotics makes up approximately 4.3% of Delta Air Lines Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,315 shares in the company, valued at $158,258.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 8,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,416. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

