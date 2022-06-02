Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,964,000 after buying an additional 242,241 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $11.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.68. 53,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $198.25 and a 52-week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock worth $444,578,218. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

