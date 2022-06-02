Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

USO traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $86.59. 141,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,008. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

