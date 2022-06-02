Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.9% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 651,788 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 569,876 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.82. 1,356,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

