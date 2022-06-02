Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 185,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the period.

Shares of COPX stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $41.17. 27,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,956. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

