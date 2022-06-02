Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 113 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

