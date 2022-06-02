Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 166 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up about 2.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

BATS IYT traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.40. 201,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.60.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.