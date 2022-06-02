Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,822 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $56,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 67,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

