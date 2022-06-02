DeHive Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $485,832.06 and $81,175.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,247.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,555.26 or 0.45411914 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00447407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,011.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

